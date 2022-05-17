Summer signing Tyson Logie has pointed to Howlong's selflessness as the catalyst for their strong start to the season.
The Spiders have been the Hume League's surprise package so far, winning four games and coming within a kick of stunning premiership hopefuls Holbrook.
David Miles' side also earned plenty of plaudits for the way they played against Osborne and victory against Murray Magpies on Saturday would equal their best start to a season since 2017.
"We set ourselves some goals at the start of the year and we thought we'd give finals a fair crack with the list we've got," Logie said.
"We're happy we've been able to put together some consistent footy together.
"Everyone's playing their role, no-one's going out there and trying to do it all by themselves.
"Everyone's happy to do whatever's best for the team.
"My role changes each week at the moment.
"I started off the year in the midfield, then I've gone down back at the moment to cover a couple of injuries but I'll do whatever I'm asked."
Logie ran Howlong's fitness work in pre-season and the former Corowa-Rutherglen man is making a positive impact on the field back with his junior club.
"Tyson has been a really good leader and he's really consistent," Miles said.
"He's down back at the moment but he did play a little bit in the midfield and gave us some real drive around the contest on Saturday, which is important.
"Our midfielders, Ben Baker and Hamish Clark, have been consistent performers and we've got some guys down back playing well like Sasha Newnham and Josh Senior, who's a lot fitter this year.
"We've thrown Clint Brunnenmeyer forward and Dylan Cook's our captain this year, which has allowed Blake Williams to concentrate on playing footy a little bit more.
"We're playing some good united footy.
"We've got six guys who are easily under 21, there's another three or four between 18 and 21, pushing for spots, and that whole core group means we're getting big numbers at training to be able to work.
"The improvement's come from the whole club."
Logie is seeing the belief grow among his team-mates with every passing week.
"Especially after the Holbrook game, losing by just three points, everyone said 'OK they're one of the top sides and we played well against them' and then to beat Jindera a couple of weeks after, they're another top side so the confidence started to build," he said.
"You look across the board, all 12 teams, and it seems really even.
"There's results going different ways each week.
"I think Osborne are the top side at the moment but everyone else is really close together."
