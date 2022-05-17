Police examining Wodonga property in serious assault investigation

Police are investigating a serious domestic violence incident at a Wodonga home.
Officers attended a Trudewind Road property on Monday night after the incident was reported.
Officers remained at the home on Tuesday afternoon as the property was examined by specialist forensic investigators from Melbourne.
Officers examined multiple items at the house, including a sledgehammer.
"Police responded to reports of an assault in Trudewind Road, Wodonga about 10.15pm (Monday night)," a spokeswoman said.
"A 48-year-old woman sustained injuries and was conveyed to hospital for treatment.
"A 39-year-old man was arrested by police and is currently assisting with enquiries.
"The investigation is ongoing and forensic experts are attending to examine the scene.
"It's believed the man and woman are known to each other."
An Ambulance Victoria spokeswoman said the injuries were not life threatening.
"A woman was taken to hospital in a stable condition with upper body injuries," the spokeswoman said.
Police searched the nearby area as part of their investigation.
The matter is being investigated by the Wodonga Family Violence Unit with specialist officers from Melbourne.
The man was being held in custody late on Tuesday and hadn't been charged.
The Wodonga Magistrates Court heard it was possible the man would be charged and face court on Wednesday.
Anyone with information can call police on (02) 6049 2600 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
