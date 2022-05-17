Corowa-Rutherglen is bracing itself to be without Hayden Filliponi for Saturday's crucial away clash against Wangaratta Rovers.
The Roos' vice-captain copped a heavy knock against Yarrawonga last weekend and was taken to hospital with suspected rib damage.
Team-mate Matt Wilson is also in doubt with a foot injury and was wearing a moon boot and on crutches after the Roos heart-breaking seven point loss to the Pigeons.
Defender Max Sutch-Taylor is also nursing a shoulder injury but was able to finish the match on the ground.
"Hayden and Matt both had to have X-rays but we haven't heard the results yet," head of football Craig Spencer said on Tuesday afternoon.
"Max is also under an injury cloud and personally I think all three are unlikely to play.
"That hasn't been confirmed yet and we will know more later in the week."
The resurgent Roos sit fifth on the ladder with a 3-3 record.
Peter German's charges could be even higher after losing to second-placed Yarrawonga by seven points on Sunday.
They also had their chances against third-placed Albury before going down in a two-point thriller.
Spencer said the clash against sixth-placed Rovers was crucial to both sides' finals aspirations.
"It's a real tipping point game," he said.
"We've had two narrow losses to teams above us in Albury and Yarrawonga.
"Rovers are the one of the teams we need to beat to gain some credibility."
