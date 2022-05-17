The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Hayden Filliponi, Matt Wilson and Max Sutch-Taylor in serious doubt this weekend

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated May 17 2022 - 8:39am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IN DOUBT: Corowa-Rutherglen vice-captain Hayden Filliponi is in doubt for the clash against Wangaratta Rovers on Saturday with a rib injury.

Corowa-Rutherglen is bracing itself to be without Hayden Filliponi for Saturday's crucial away clash against Wangaratta Rovers.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.