Pair target Tocumwal home for cash, jewellery, farm equipment

An investigation is underway after a home was broken into in Tocumwal on Monday night.
Two men forced their way into a Tuppal Road home about 10.30pm and took jewellery, farming equipment and cash.
Advertisement
Officers from the Albury region attended.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The pair were last scene leaving the property and entering a white vehicle, before travelling along towards the Riverina Highway.
Anyone with information can call police or Crime Stoppers.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.