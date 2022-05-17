Indi incumbent Helen Haines has hit back at a " barrage of negative campaigning of fears and smears" in the final week of her election quest.
Dr Haines said letterboxes across the electorate had been filled with "negative, misleading, and, in fact lies" from the Liberal party and Australian Christian Lobby, the latter of which accused her of not standing up for religious freedoms.
Advertisement
She also reported damage to dozens of signs in Wodonga to police yesterday.
"I support a discrimination bill that protects the rights of people to practice their religion freely," she said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"What I don't support is an attack job on young gay kids, on students, on trans kids. What we're seeing from the Australian Christian Lobby is a targeted attack against gay and trans kids and I will never stand for that. I will stand up for those kids every time."
Australian Christian Lobby spent between $4500 and $5000 on an advertisement "The Truth About Helen Haines" which started running on May 8 and has been viewed between 90,000 and 100,000 times on Facebook.
Liberal senator Jane Hume purchased nine advertisements this month which have all targeted Dr Haines.
Dr Haines criticised Indi Liberal candidate Ross Lyman for "falling into line, rubber stamping negative smear campaigns" and asked him to reveal whether he had ACL brochures in his Wodonga campaign office.
Mr Lyman said he had no association with ACL and didn't condone attacks on any person.
"It is disappointing to see a member of Parliament operate on hearsay and gossip. There are no ACL flyers in my campaign offices and I encourage constituents to drop by for a chat to see for themselves," he said.
"I have not even received one in my mailbox out in Wahgunyah. The first I heard of this was in the media."
Mr Lyman was disappointed to reveal more than 50 of his corflutes had been vandalised during the campaign.
Meanwhile, Dr Haines has spent almost 10 times the amount of her nearest rivals on Facebook advertising this election campaign.
Her $25,443 total exceeds Nationals' Liz Fisher ($2797), Mr Lyman ($2737) and Labor's Nadia David ($409).
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.