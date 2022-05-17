Animal lover Casey Bingham connected with the Albury Wodonga Animal Rescue (AWAR) during a time of need, and now she's giving back by raising money for the organisation along with her family and friends.
During the month of May, all profits from her tupperware business, Casey's Tupp Tupp Tupperware, will help the animal rescue buy food supplies, bedding, medication, and treatment for animals in need.
"AWAR's really helped me and my family, having children with special needs," she said.
"The animals that we've gotten from them have really helped our family."
When her family fostered their second dog Ruth from the rescue hub, their new pet came into their lives at a very important time.
Ms Bingham had just lost her grandmother, who she had considered her best friend.
She has been working with the fundraising team from the animal rescue, and has raised $650 over the first two weeks of the fundraiser.
Ms Bingham said she hoped the fundraiser would help raise more awareness of the animal rescue hub and the work they did.
"All the volunteers are giving these animals a second chance to live, which is incredible," she said.
"I take my hats off to them.
After noticing the animal rescue was looking for food donations, Ms Bingham and her partner agreed to use their small business as a means to donate to the hub.
"Fostering and adopting animals from them in the past is something that me and my family have done, so we decided how can we help them, especially during the lockdown," she said.
Ms Bingham said the experience of fostering pets had been rewarding for her family.
"It's been a life changer," she said.
The rescue hub had remained open during the pandemic to pair animals with families looking for extra company during the lockdowns.
Caroline is the 2022 cadet at the Border Mail. 2019 Jacoby Walkley Scholarship recipient. 2018 Quill Awards finalist.
