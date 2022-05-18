Indi's Liberal Party candidate Ross Lyman reinforced he does not support Australian Christian Lobby's attack of MP Helen Haines.
Mr Lyman was shocked to learn a brochure titled "The Truth About Helen Haines" endorsed by the religious body, was displayed on a table in his Wangaratta campaign office, after photos emerged this week.
"For the record, I don't support that. That shouldn't be there," Mr Lyman said.
"We don't condone that. We'll make sure if it is there, it won't be there much longer."
Mr Lyman told The Border Mail this week he was not associated with the Australian Christian Lobby, nor had been approached by them about their flyers.
The former soldier has been critical of Dr Haines for not revealing who she would support in the event of a hung parliament.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
