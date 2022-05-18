The Border Mail
Yarrawonga's Connor Griffiths undergoes surgery for 'mystery' injury

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated May 18 2022 - 4:09am, first published 2:37am
Connor Griffiths has impressed in the midfield and defence, but won't play again this month after being forced to undergo surgery on a leg complaint.

Yarrawonga's Connor Griffiths is sporting a hole in his leg with a mystery injury, ahead of the Ovens and Murray Football League's round seven.

