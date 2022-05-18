Yarrawonga's Connor Griffiths is sporting a hole in his leg with a mystery injury, ahead of the Ovens and Murray Football League's round seven.
Griffiths had surgery last week after his left leg 'blew up'.
"I had this small, red welt come up on my leg (on Friday, May 6), I played against Wodonga the next day and it was alright, but then on the Monday it blew up and by the next day it blew up even more,' he explained.
"It was pretty painful, I couldn't bend down at the time, could hardly walk, even sleeping it was pretty painful, I'd wake up during the night."
Griffiths joined from Ballarat Football League club Melton last season and has quickly built a reputation for his toughness.
"He was still limping around at work and 'Kia' (his employer and two-time Yarrawonga premiership coach Chris Kennedy) asked him if was still sore from the weekend and he said, 'have a look at this', so 'Kia' said, 'get to hospital', he underestimated it, he pretty much had a hole in his leg, and he was put on an intravenous drip," Pigeons' football director Leigh Ramsdale revealed.
Griffiths has undergone a number of blood tests.
"They (medical staff) are still not sure what it was, it might have been a white-tailed spider bite or an open wound that got infected, they were saying it could be cellulitis (a common, but potentially serious bacterical skin infection), but they've now discounted that," he offered.
Griffiths won't face North Albury on his 24th birthday on Saturday.
"I've still got a pretty decent-sized hole in my leg, it's a little bigger than a 50-cent coin and pretty deep," he suggested.
"It's starting to heal, but they haven't put a number (of games I'll miss) on it."
