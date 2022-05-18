The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Wodonga's Wilson Transformers awarded $8.7 million federal government grant to meet demand for renewables

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated May 18 2022 - 8:53am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MANUFACTURING BOOST: Indi Liberal Party candidate Ross Lyman takes a tour of the Wilson Transformers factory in Wodonga with general manager Brett Robertson on Wednesday. Picture: MARK JESSER

A Wodonga company which employs more than 350 people will have the ability to produce clean infrastructure on the Border with help from an $8.7 million federal government grant.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.