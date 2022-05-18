A Wodonga company which employs more than 350 people will have the ability to produce clean infrastructure on the Border with help from an $8.7 million federal government grant.
Wilson Transformers was on Wednesday awarded funding under the manufacturing translation stream for recycling and clean energy.
Indi Liberal Party candidate Ross Lyman said the investment would help a critical North East business move to the next phase with clean technology.
"They play a critical role in supporting the economy in Wodonga, they use a lot of other businesses that support their operations here," Mr Lyman said.
"The demand has gone through the roof for this business, particularly around clean technology and renewable energy, so this investment is part of a $22 million project that Wilson Transformers are investing in.
"It's representative of my plan for Indi, which is intelligently investing public funds into the private sector and partnering with the private sector to actually get the economy firing."
Wilson Transformers general manager Brett Robertson welcomed the support to allow the company to expand its production line.
"We have some capacity constraints and the clean energy sector has grown so rapidly that we need to increase our capacity very quickly, perhaps double our current exports and completion of products," he said.
"The funding will go towards some new robotics equipment to support the manufacturing of our cores, we also will increase our winding capacity to support the complete product at the end of the day.
"We also require some additional storage, because these products are very large and they're quite a large number as well."
Mr Robertson said the increased capacity as a result of the funding could produce $30 million more in revenue to support another 40 full-time jobs, with around 45 additional positions available during the project phase.
Indi MP Helen Haines said it was great to see funds delivered after a long wait.
"After first visiting Wilson Transformers in October 2019, I was pleased to work with general manager Brett Robertson in backing their application for this funding which will help them expand to meet growing demand for renewables," she said.
"It's been over a year since I wrote my letter of support so it's good the government finally delivered four days out from an election.
"When the government has talked down regional Australia and renewable energy, I have fought for more investment in renewables, because it creates local jobs and grows manufacturing here in the regions."
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
