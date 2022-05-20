YOUR SAY: Scott Morrison's lack of leadership on full display

With more than 140 publications across the country, Australian Community Media is right to question why Scott Morrison has not spoken with their journalists (The Border Mail, May 16).
Instead of bandying around slogans and buzzwords like "the regions", the PM should be listening to and engaging with the hard-working Australian people in regional communities.
If he had listened, he would know that the ACM readership consider climate action, political integrity, and leadership as most important issues for the election.
Morrison's stance on climate, as evidenced by the Coalition's weak 2030 target that is consistent with more than 3 degrees of warming, in itself demonstrates a lack of leadership and calls into question the integrity and morality of his government.
Trustworthy leadership that is responsive to local issues and considers the future needs of regions like Albury-Wodonga is sorely needed.
It was interesting to read of Helen Haines identifying herself as a "long-term advocate for a new Bright health care precinct".
After nine years of an independent member for Indi, obviously a new Bright hospital and aged care facility was not on the "priority list" of either Cathy McGowan or Dr Haines. Otherwise it would now have been built.
So, I'd suggest a vote for the Coalition. A bit of well targeted pork-barrelling might get results. By pork-barreling, I mean a new hospital, aged care facility and a gun club, whether Bright needs a gun club or not.
Post 2022, a federal integrity commission finds the aforementioned pork-barrelling does not "pass the pub test", so a Bright hospital and aged care facility is to be dismantled and moved to a Melbourne metropolitan seat held by Labor. The gun club is saved by public outcry and a GoFundMe page.
Great leaders are reflectors.They accept responsibility and try to learn from those they work with and from those they represent. They do not deflect and blame others when things go wrong.
The rise of the independents in Australia is about democracy at its best.
It is about people expressing their view that the current leader/representative does not support policies/attitudes or decisions that are representing the popular view.
Why is it that the Liberal-National party chooses to blame, criticise, and denigrate independents for their rise in popularity?
It may simply be that the LNP policies/attitudes and decisions are simply not representing the view of a growing majority. They are clearly not great leaders
