YOUR SAY: Denial of sheep footage's authenticity anything but true

David Everist ('Live sheep trade issue is anything but buried', published in The Border Mail, May 14) makes the outlandishly false claim that the vessel footage showing hundreds of sheep dead and dying from heat stress was fake.
The footage, however, is very real and evidence of actual cruelty, as supported by the findings of an official and published Commonwealth government investigation into its authenticity.
Advertisement
It is also backed by a current criminal prosecution against the live export companies responsible for this horrible cruelty.
Mr Everist is regurgitating a false narrative that was confected and circulated by the industry some time ago to deflect attention away from its accountability. But it failed to pull the wool over the eyes of Australians then and it fails to do so now.
With more whiskers than fleece, Mr Everist's words need a close shave with Hitchen's Razor: "That which is asserted without evidence, can be dismissed without evidence."
One-hundred and 20 years ago, on May 31, 1902, a peace treaty was signed between the Boers and the British at Vereeniging, marking the end of the Boer War.
To celebrate this occasion, the Boer association of Victoria Inc. is holding a march and service at Melbourne's Shrine of Rembrance at 11.45am on Sunday, May 28.
The association is looking for descendants and friends of Boer War veterans to join in the memorial service, For inquiries, please contact Peter Kemp on 0427 859 549.
Again this week we have seen our federal leaders in their obligatory tradie vests and hard hats? Why? I am looking to vote for a leader who will run the country, not fix my footpath!
In April, Roy Morgan Research estimated that the unemployment rate is 9.7 per cent, more than double the ABS estimate.
Why do we rely on a phone survey by ABS to get an unemployment estimate (that clearly is open to significant difference in interpretation). Surely Centrelink should be the authority on these figures!
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.