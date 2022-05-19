The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

YOUR SAY: Denial of sheep footage's authenticity anything but true

By Letters to the Editor
Updated May 20 2022 - 6:03am, first published May 19 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
YOUR SAY: Denial of sheep footage's authenticity anything but true

Sheep denial anything but true

David Everist ('Live sheep trade issue is anything but buried', published in The Border Mail, May 14) makes the outlandishly false claim that the vessel footage showing hundreds of sheep dead and dying from heat stress was fake.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.