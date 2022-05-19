Indi incumbent Helen Haines has rejected Albury MP Justin Clancy's call for the NSW government to take over management of Albury Wodonga Health.
Dr Haines was adamant a mere change of administration wouldn't solve the many problems that faced the cross-border health service.
"I don't think it's of any use for individual politicians to be trying to change the way this is governed," she said.
"What's really clear is that we need NSW, Victoria and right now, in a federal election, we need the federal government to step up.
"Irrespective of who forms government after Saturday, I will be fighting day in, day out to make sure that the federal government puts in their contribution.
"This is a cross-border service. We're looking after people from southern NSW right through to North East Victoria, so that's what needs to happen."
Mr Clancy addressed NSW Parliament on Tuesday and said his state government should be included in conversations about a new hospital with its Victorian counterparts given the significant funding from NSW.
He also suggested the idea NSW could take over the operations of Albury Wodonga Health, or go it alone.
"I urge the NSW government to work with Victoria to ensure that there is the most appropriate operational model moving forward," Mr Clancy said.
Dr Haines said people seeking care, as well as doctors, nurses and allied health professionals providing it were "not interested in the politics" to deliver a new Border single site hospital.
"What they're interested in is co-operation that the three governments come together and make this a reality," she said. "We all know we need it. We needed it yesterday. We needed it last year, and we sure as heck can't go on the way we are.
"This population is growing at pace. We're already struggling to keep up, in fact, we can't keep up here."
The Victorian government has been widely criticised for not releasing the master plan for a new Border hospital, but Dr Haines said it was not about finger pointing.
"I think both state governments and the federal government have all failed on this," she said.
"We have a strong case here. We have a need that we can't fulfill right now and it's dangerous and it needs to stop.
"We've got a fantastic healthcare team here and we need to support them. We need to give them the infrastructure they need.
"We've heard from our doctors and nurses daily that they're tripping over equipment in hallways, that they simply can't even move patients through the existing infrastructure.
"They're doing their best but they're not miracle workers and they're not interested in the politics. So let's take the politics out of this."
Dr Haines disagreed with Labor's plan for an Albury urgent care centre if elected.
"An urgent care centre is not what we're calling for. What we're calling for is a single site, world class hospital," she said.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
