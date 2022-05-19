End of life is never an easy subject to talk about, but specialist palliative care staff on the Border aim to reduce the taboo around death.
To mark National Palliative Care Week from May 22 to 28, Albury Wodonga Health specialists want to prompt people to have those difficult conversations.
"A lot of people associate palliative care with helping you die. That's not what it is anymore, it's really evolved," AWH palliative care manager Michael O'Shea said.
"It's about people living their best quality of life with a life-limiting illness. Focusing not just on their symptoms, but their emotions, relationships and what they value.
"We want people to be referred to palliative care as soon as they're diagnosed with a life-limiting illness so there can be a partnership for the whole journey, even while they're being treated."
Nursing specialist Alison Bowman said it was vital people knew they had autonomy to make end of life decisions.
Palliative care talks will be held in 90-minute blocks between 9am and 4.30pm from Monday to Friday at Albury and Wodonga hospitals and Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
