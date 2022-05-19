The Border Mail
Students got creative raising awareness for neurofibromatosis

Caroline Tung
By Caroline Tung
Updated May 19 2022 - 7:21am, first published 3:30am
Wodonga Primary School students Jade Hodgson, 10, Lahni Goldspink, 12, Sage Wilson, 12, Liam Wilson, 11 and Matilda Robinson, 12, dressed up for World Neurofibromatosis Awareness Day. Picture: MARK JESSER

Students at Wodonga Primary School donned their blue and green attire in support of World Neurofibromatosis Awareness Day earlier this week.

