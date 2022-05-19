Students at Wodonga Primary School donned their blue and green attire in support of World Neurofibromatosis Awareness Day earlier this week.
School leaders helped staff organise games and stalls selling smoothies, milkshakes and muffins to raise money for the Children's Tumour Foundation.
Student leadership coordinator Maureen Murray said the school decided to support the cause with a casual dress day and activities to help those affected by the disease in their community.
"It's a bit of a hidden illness," she said.
"Not a lot of us necessarily were even aware.
"The kids have really stepped up and wanted to support them."
Neurofibromatosis (NF) is the most commonly diagnosed genetic neurological condition in Australia.
Siblings at the school, Sage and Liam Wilson, aged 12 and 11 respectively, were diagnosed with NF when they were toddlers.
Grade 5 student Jade Hodgson did not mind dressing in a different colour for a change.
"I don't really wear green," she said.
"I feel like I'm doing the right thing."
Students also donated 5, 10, 20, and 50 cent coins to participate in games.
"It's really good when our student leaders step up and really be front and centre in what we do for other people," Ms Murray said.
Caroline is the 2022 cadet at the Border Mail. 2019 Jacoby Walkley Scholarship recipient. 2018 Quill Awards finalist.
