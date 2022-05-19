The Labor candidate for Farrer has recognised Albury's sporting community, after his party committed to upgrading facilities in the city.
Labor said it will spend $500,000 in Albury, half for footpath and public toilet renewal projects and the other half for redeveloping the women's change rooms at the Albury Thunder Junior Rugby League Club's home ground, Sarvaas Park, under an Albanese government.
Mr Cameron said Albury was a sporting community.
"And Labor will keep Albury's sporting facilities world class by investing in the amenities that keep it so," he said.
"Labor understands local communities, local government, and local infrastructure.
"This investment will deliver real benefits to Albury and its sporting clubs."
University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. Cameron Thompson Scholarship recipient 2019. Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism recipient 2018.
