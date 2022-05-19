The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Labor commits $500,000 for Albury footpaths, toilets and changerooms

Victoria Ellis
By Victoria Ellis
May 19 2022 - 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Darren Cameron

The Labor candidate for Farrer has recognised Albury's sporting community, after his party committed to upgrading facilities in the city.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria Ellis

Victoria Ellis

Reporter

University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. Cameron Thompson Scholarship recipient 2019. Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism recipient 2018.

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.