Rebekah Ohlin is preparing for her 250th Ovens and Murray netball game this weekend, but with a career spanning across two leagues, she's the first to admit she's spent countless hours on the netball court.
"Absolutely!" she laughed.
The Tigers' defender made her O and M debut with Wodonga Raiders at just 13-years-old.
"It was really nerve-racking, but I was lucky because a lot of the girls I had played rep with at Wodonga went to the O and M as well," she said.
"We went there together so it made the transition a lot easier."
Ohlin later called Wodonga home for 14 years, claiming several B-grade premierships, as well as helping the Bulldogs to its 2015 A-grade flag.
"The bunch of girls I played with at Wodonga were just amazing," she said.
"We had the likes of Bec Cameron and Liona Edwards, there was just such a good mix."
Ohlin reached 200 Ovens and Murray A-grade games as a Tiger back in 2019, and after a stint back in the Tallangatta and District League, decided she had unfinished business.
"With the season not quite finishing last year with Covid, and the year before that I'd had another baby, so I hadn't really got to finish off a season," she said.
"The draw back was to try and finish a full season and get another premiership."
With her parents Lea and Peter and brothers Brent and Heath all having played in the Ovens and Murray League, she admitted it was never a question of if, but when.
"It was just always something we went on with," she said.
The 36-year-old mum of Seth, 13, William, 4 and Charlotte, 2, now has her own little cheer squad, and isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
"I've been lucky that I've barely had any injuries, so to be able to still play at this age at a decent level is a bit of a highlight," she said.
"I just love the social side of it, especially now after having a family, it's nice to have an outlet to go to every week where you can have fun.
"As you get older and the more kids you have it's a lot harder. You obviously don't have as much time, but I just think it's the best thing anyone can do really, if you've got the drive to do it, it's so great to have that outlet."
Interleague opportunities have also presented her with fond memories.
"Playing interleague was definitely a highlight because you get to play with the people you usually play against," she said.
"It's always nice to be able to team up with them and get to know people outside of where you would normally get to know them when you're the opposition."
Ohlin has found herself at Tigerland with other past Wodonga players, including Lauren Kerrins, Ash Jacobs and Sally Kapay.
"We've all gone and come back together," she said.
"I'm really enjoying this season. With Skye (Hillier) being our head coach, that's given us a different view of netball."
Ohlin will celebrate the milestone against Lavington on Saturday.
