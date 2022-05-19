The Border Mail
Rebekah Ohlin to celebrate 250 games as an Ovens and Murray netballer

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
Updated May 19 2022 - 7:02am, first published 6:57am
MARKING SPECIAL OCCASION: Albury Tigers' defender Rebekah Ohlin will celebrate 250 games as an Ovens and Murray League netballer against Lavington this weekend.

Rebekah Ohlin is preparing for her 250th Ovens and Murray netball game this weekend, but with a career spanning across two leagues, she's the first to admit she's spent countless hours on the netball court.

