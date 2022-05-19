Belief is pumping through Myrtleford's veins ahead of their clash with Wodonga Diamonds at Melrose Park on Sunday.
The Savoy's first league win of the season last weekend has invigorated the playing group as they bid to avenge a 6-4 defeat against Diamonds in round three.
Advertisement
Summer Caponecchia scored four in the 6-2 win over Wangaratta, with Katherine Sylwestrzak and Tuhina Morton also on target.
"It's amazing to have that win under our belt," coach Gabrielle Paglia said.
"It's a breath of relief, to reaffirm to ourselves that we have got a pretty good team on our hands here.
ALSO IN SPORT:
"It's really boosted our morale and cemented all the hard work we've put in, that we've finally got a result.
"Going into the game this weekend, we saw Wang beat Diamonds in the FA Cup so we feel this is a chance for us to get another win.
"We've reassessed how we played against them last time and a couple of silly goals got through the last but we're more of a team now."
Elsewhere on Sunday, Albury Hotspurs entertain Wangaratta and St Pats host Melrose.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.