Corowa-Rutherglen vice-captain Hayden Filliponi has dodged a bullet after being cleared of serious injury following a heavy collision against Yarrawonga last Sunday in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
The 27-year-old was crunched midway though the second quarter and then taken to Corowa hospital.
"As I was going off, I was coughing up blood, but it cleared up after that, it didn't look good for a while," he revealed.
"The hit was just under the armpit, so I thought it might have been my lungs.
"I got the scans back and they've come back all clear (around the ribs), but I've been pretty sore."
Filliponi missed Tuesday night's training session, although he was able to complete some bike riding and weights.
He hadn't given up all hope of facing Wangaratta Rovers in a crucial game on Saturday, although he admitted he was "touch and go".
Given there's a general interleague bye next week, the Roos wouldn't rush him back, unless absolutely convinced their former long-term skipper was 100 per cent.
Filliponi's knock was the start of a hectic six minutes for the home club, which suffered three injuries.
Play was stopped for four minutes as Matt Wilson was stretchered off and 60 seconds after resumption, Max Sutch-Taylor was forced off with a shoulder complaint, although he bravely returned during the second half.
Both Filliponi and Wilson failed to return.
Wilson suffered ligament damage and is hopeful of returning after the bye.
