Scans clear Hayden Filliponi of serious injury after heavy collision

Andrew Moir
Andrew Moir
Updated May 19 2022 - 7:44am, first published 7:30am
BIG HIT: Roo Hayden Filliponi is helped off after a heavy collision in the second quarter against Yarrawonga last Sunday. Picture: JAMES WILTSHIRE

Corowa-Rutherglen vice-captain Hayden Filliponi has dodged a bullet after being cleared of serious injury following a heavy collision against Yarrawonga last Sunday in the Ovens and Murray Football League.

Sports Journalist

