You would have been hard pressed to find a prouder father in the district last weekend than Wayne Shannon.
Shannon, 39, who is closing in on his 200-match milestone, played his first senior match alongside his oldest son, Will, 18, in Chiltern's hard fought victory over Rutherglen.
The father-of-four said it was certainly a moment to savour.
"It was a big thrill and to be honest right up there as one of the proudest moments of my life," Wayne said.
"I would even compare it to the birth of my kids, it meant that much to me.
"You hear about it happening quite often in reserves football and cricket.
"But it's fairly rare to have a father and son play together in senior football, especially in a side that is a flag contender."
The second-placed Swans were hit hard by COVID and injuries and were missing more than half-a-dozen senior regulars including Mark Doolan, Bodie Hibberson and Nick Bracher.
To help cover the losses, Wayne was elevated to the seniors for the first time this season while Will made his senior debut.
Wayne said his oldest son deserved the opportunity.
"Will has put in the hard work over the off-season and with the club missing a few last weekend, got an opportunity," he said.
"I've been playing seconds this year after playing seniors all my career because the club wants to give the younger blokes a bit more of a run.
"But after showing a bit of form in the reserves, I got a call up as well.
"I've played reserves previously this season with my two oldest boys in Will and Riley, 17.
"But to play seniors alongside Will on Saturday was a special moment for me."
Wayne has given coach Luke Brookes plenty to think about at selection after this weekend's bye after being among the Swans' best players.
"I played forward and got on the end of some good delivery," he said.
"The young fella played on a wing and looked after me with some nice passes.
"The main thing is that we got the win."
Wayne said he savoured sipping on a few tinnies with Will in the Chiltern change rooms after the match to celebrate the family affair.
"I had a couple of beers with Will after the game," he said.
"The club had a mystery bus tour on that night but I gave that a miss.
"I just thought I would let Will kick on with his mates and didn't need me hanging around."
Ideally, Wayne would love to notch his 200-match milestone this season but is fully aware spots have to be earned with the Swans a genuine flag contender.
"I still love playing each week and hopefully I can get to 200 this year," he said.
"Obviously I'm getting to the end of my career but I try to look after myself and keep pretty fit.
"My wife Angela has been a big supporter of mine and I wouldn't have been able to get this far without her.
"There is a really good vibe around the club this year and I don't think the club has been in this strong of a position since 2006 when we made the grand final under Brendan Way.
"That's a long time ago now and is why you have to make the most of these opportunities when they come along.
"Brooksie is a bit of an old fashioned coach and a bit of a yapper but he knows how to get the best out of the playing group and has got the respect of the players.
"He is certainly a passionate coach and is passionate about the club."
Brookes said the Shannon family should be proud of their achievement.
The Chiltern mentor retired several seasons ago but is coach of his eldest son Ashton.
Ashton is also a teenager and is showing some promising signs to be a senior regular for the Swans playing on a wing and up forward.
"It's a huge effort by Wayne to play alongside his son and I don't think I will see it again in my time," Brookes said.
"I haven't seen it previously and I doubt I will ever see it again.
"It was a big day for the family and a big day for the club.
"Wayne is my brother-in-law and Will is my nephew so it was a proud moment for me to be involved with it as well.
"It was fantastic to celebrate with a win."
