More than 400 people from a range of sectors will attend a carbon farming conference in Albury starting on Monday, learning how to make money by trading carbon.
The National Carbon Farming Conference and Expo will be held at Albury Entertainment Centre over four days to educate and equip stakeholders to make decisions about carbon and biodiversity markets and farming.
Director of Carbon Farmers Australia Louisa Kiely said there were 40 exhibitors, ranging from banks, Landcare groups, to start ups and industry groups.
"This is an education for farmers who want to make decisions around whether or not they want to be part of this new carbon farming for carbon trade industry," she said.
"The industry in Australia right now is worth over $2.5 billion and the fact that I have 400 people coming in person and close to 100 virtually shows you that it is no longer dependent on who wins an election."
Apart from slowing the impacts of global warming, this can also have benefits for improved soil health and production on farms.
Ms Kiely said the carbon farming industry, though already big, was set to grow.
"There is a net zero by 2050 target and the pressure form the world will ensure that that remains," she said.
"The emissions reductions that are needed are so large that it will ensure that the demand (will remain) for the farmers' ability to deliver these reductions, both to the government and to industry."
To register for single or multiple days of the conference or for more information, search for 'carbon farming conference 2022' online.
University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. Cameron Thompson Scholarship recipient 2019. Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism recipient 2018.
