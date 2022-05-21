The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

National Carbon Farming Conference and Expo starts in Albury on Monday

Victoria Ellis
By Victoria Ellis
May 21 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MONEY IN SOIL: The National Carbon Farming Conference 2022 will be held in Albury, educating farmers and stakeholders about the industry. Picture: TIM HUFNER on Unsplash

More than 400 people from a range of sectors will attend a carbon farming conference in Albury starting on Monday, learning how to make money by trading carbon.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria Ellis

Victoria Ellis

Reporter

University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. Cameron Thompson Scholarship recipient 2019. Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism recipient 2018.

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.