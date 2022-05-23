Border region builders say their industry is facing "massive challenges", particularly regarding fixed priced contracts, and have slammed state and federal governments for putting votes ahead of constructive policy.
Their concerns come in the wake of rumours surrounding building giant Metricon Homes which suggested the company was in dire financial straits and that consumers faced the peril of losing their homes before they were built, rumours the company has strenuously denied.
Albury-Wodonga Master Builders' Association president Dale Paddle said builders were supportive of the intention of fixed price contracts to protect consumers but said the system unfairly put them at the mercy of factors beyond their control such as fluctuating prices of building supplies and labour costs.
"It's been very difficult to get this issue with fixed price contracts sorted out with the government because votes come from the general public, the consumer," he said.
"Votes come from the general public, so you know where the government's going to sit.
"There's 24 and half million votes there and there are just so many builders. We can't have builders falling over."
Mr Paddle, speaking as managing director for Cavalier Homes, said builders were in a "really difficult space".
"The fixed price contract situation is definitely a big part of the problems we face," he said. "We've managed our way through the fixed price issue for now, but we're lucky.
"The fact that there's a fixed contract does make it difficult for stuff that goes up after you've signed, but if the builder's not ready to build the house once it's contracted things get complicated.
"If I'm paying a bricklayer $1.50 a brick to lay a brick at the moment, and I can't get bricklayers because we're all fighting for them ... we're building twice as many houses with the same trade base.
"So that means half the houses that were sold over the past 12 months won't get built.
"That's why you'll see jobs sitting around waiting to get bricked because they can't get a bricklayer."
Builders and consumer advocates said the possible demise of Metricon would have a devastating effect on the Border region.
Acting CEO of Metricon Peter Langfelder said he wanted to put an end to the "baseless rumours" and last week reaffirmed the firm's long-term viability following the sudden death of co-founder and CEO Mario Biasin.
"Metricon is a long-term, viable business, with a strong history of performance," Mr Langfelder said. "All our contracts are profitable, and we are up to date with all our payments: to contractors, suppliers, employees and trades."
The company has more than 4,000 homes currently under construction across Australia's eastern seaboard.
Mr Langfelder said the company's relationship with the bank was longstanding.
"We have a strong and positive relationship with our bankers and all facilities are in term, and with headroom."
Mr Langfelder was joined by suppliers Mario Vallese from Beston Plumbing and Southern Star Windows' Paul Armstrong who pledged their support for Metricon and urged others to take their lead.
Mr Paddle said reassurances from former prime minister Scott Morrison that federal government ministers were working with Metricon to ensure homes were built offered little consolation.
