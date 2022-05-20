The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Archibald Prize entry portrait of Nigel Gould unveiled at Albury Library Museum

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
Updated May 20 2022 - 9:56am, first published 12:51am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BIG PICTURE: Activist and advocate for mental health Nigel Gould will use the portrait to raise awareness for organisations such as Royal Flying Doctor Service, the Black Dog Institute and R U OK? Picture: ASH SMITH

A LONG-TIME activist who grew up on the Border put mental health front and centre in Albury on Friday night.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.