Catholic schools in the Albury region are encouraged to gather in support of the state-wide teachers strike next week.
More than 17,000 members from 540 Catholic schools across NSW and the ACT have voted on industrial action, which will take place on Friday, May 27.
The Independent Education Union of Australia (IEU) has been negotiating a new enterprise agreement locally with the Catholic Education diocese in Wagga.
IEU strike organiser Anthony Telford said the decision had not been taken lightly.
"We see there is a significant issue, particularly around staffing levels, which have been exacerbated by Covid," he said.
"Young teachers are finding it particularly challenging as they are starting out in their careers.
"The retention rates are disastrous."
The union's Hear Our Voice campaign is calling for a pay increase of between 10 and 15 per cent over two years, pay parity with colleagues in public sector schools, reduced administration tasks, more time to plan lessons, and an end to staff shortages.
Caroline is the 2022 cadet at the Border Mail. 2019 Jacoby Walkley Scholarship recipient. 2018 Quill Awards finalist.
