A North Albury man will remain locked-up until the end of next year for several crimes including a terrifying domestic violence incident directed at his ex-partner and a larceny raid on a chemist.
John Robert Wishart was facing sentence on several sets of charges when he fronted Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin.
The most serious of those, the court heard, was the incident at the woman's Corowa home, where he attacked a front security door with a crow bar.
He unleashed a tirade of vitriolic abuse, including yelling at the woman, who refused to open her front door: "You f---ing c---, give me my f---ing dog back."
Wishart was jailed for a total of two years and six months, becoming eligible for parole - after serving 20 months - in November, 2023.
The Corowa incident, over which Wishart previously pleaded guilty to being armed with intent to commit an indictable offence, intimidation and contravention of an apprehended violence order, took place on July 2, 2021.
The victim had woken at 4.20am to a loud knock then heard Wishart yell out her name and demand the return of his dog.
The following day, Wishart sent a text message with abusive threats to the victim, who immediately called police.
Wishart was arrested 11 days later.
A larceny charge involved Wishart and his then partner entering the Albury Chemist Warehouse shop on October 10 about 4.10pm.
The woman collected a shopping basket and walked over to the women's perfume area, with Wishart heading to the men's section.
She selected five perfumes then Wishart added a men's cologne.
Wishart left the store, walked around to the Volt Lane entry and activated the automatic door, allowing the woman to walk out with their $680 haul.
A deception matter stemmed from an incident in a Lavington flat where a woman had allowed Wishart to "couch-surf" for eight months.
She woke one morning to find several items missing, including a debit card.
She later discovered a transaction where Wishart moved $184 to his own account.
