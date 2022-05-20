Beechworth hope their introduction of an Indigenous round will inspire other Tallangatta & District League clubs to follow suit.
The Bushrangers' round 11 clash with Chiltern at Baarmutha Park on June 25 will be preceded by a Welcome to Country and a smoking ceremony led by local elder Uncle John Murray of the Dhudhuroa people.
Advertisement
Beechworth's Aboriginal players will also take part in a cultural yarn on the Thursday night before the game, when bespoke singlets bearing Aboriginal artwork designed by Beechworth footballer Taylor Hampton will be handed out to the players.
Hampton, a proud Ngiyampaa and Wiradjuri man, is one of several Aboriginal players driving the project as part of a working group which also includes netballer Coby Surrey, with ties to the Guditjmara people in the Warrnambool region and footballer Brent Ryan, whose people are the Mutthi Mutthi from Balranald.
Ryan joined Beechworth in the summer, having previously played all of his football in Melbourne, and he's been thrilled by Beechworth's willingness to embrace an idea which sparked during the club's pre-season camp in Bright.
"I saw last year that Albury got a little bit of leadership and drove an Indigenous round for the Ovens and Murray and it took off from there and some really positive conversations started to happen," Ryan said.
ALSO IN SPORT:
"In Melbourne, we're pretty fortunate that things are really quite progressive and there's opportunities galore down here and teams use sport as a bit of a vehicle.
"It's probably more front and centre than it can be in some country clubs.
"People sometimes aren't exposed to these kinds of things but in country towns, a club like ours pulls in so many different stakeholders and it's such an integral part of a community.
"Yes, it's great that Beechworth are winning some games this year and that we've got Beechworth people back.
"But to do things like this, I think, is equally as important, to give people an opportunity to learn about Aboriginal culture, to hear from some of our players, to hear some of their stories, to be advocates, to have conversations and to keep learning."
Beechworth's enthusiasm for an Indigenous round has been underlined by more than 300 orders for the singlets, which will be worn by junior and senior footballers and netballers.
Ryan is excited by what the day will look like and the potential impact on those in attendance.
Sporting action across all grades will pause for the Welcome to Country at 12.30pm.
"The league agreed to shift some games to make sure football and netball, everyone, could have some clean air for the ceremony," Ryan said.
"We're going to have all our players on the ground in our singlets and we'll invite the community and Chiltern to be a part of that as well.
Advertisement
"I don't know how many people would have seen a Welcome to Country before or met an Aboriginal elder.
"It's not something people are exposed to every day and that might just open their eyes a little bit. There's bits and pieces happening in the region but to be a driver in the Tallangatta league space would, I think, be really important.
"This is not a one-year thing, this is 'what can we do better next year, how can we be a bit of a pioneer to the league and to other clubs?'
"From my experience working in the Aboriginal communities over the last four or five years, it can be hard to find events or connect with traditional owners in Wodonga and the North East region, so this just gives people a bit of a taste.
"Hopefully it might start the fire. We'll throw the pebble in the water to get that ripple.
Advertisement
"We think it's a great opportunity for people to learn, listen, reflect and maybe unlearn some things, to see that cultural experience for the first time, wear their jumper with pride and feel a connection to that piece of artwork.
"Kudos to Albury last year for kicking it off in the Ovens and Murray but it is 2022 and we shouldn't be the only team doing something like this in the league.
"That's not a blot on others, though, because it takes time and confidence.
"I think the Tallangatta league would come on board and the other 11 clubs would adopt something similar with their communities."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.