Albury man finds picture of father in same team as Sir Doug Nicholls

Andrew Moir
Andrew Moir
Updated May 20 2022 - 6:52am, first published 1:13am
Doug Nicholls (centre) and Norm Smith (tallest in back row) played alongside Claude (taller player sitting next to trophy) and Eddie Turner (seated next to man in suit).

He (dad Claude) never mentioned he played with either of them.

- Terry Turner
  • Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people should be aware this article contains names and images of deceased persons.

An Albury man has uncovered a 91-year-old photo of his father, playing alongside Doug Nicholls and Norm Smith.

Sports Journalist

