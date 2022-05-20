He (dad Claude) never mentioned he played with either of them.- Terry Turner
An Albury man has uncovered a 91-year-old photo of his father, playing alongside Doug Nicholls and Norm Smith.
Terry Turner found the picture while cleaning up as the AFL celebrates Sir Doug Nicholls Round over this weekend and next in honour of the former Fitzroy player and pioneering campaigner for reconciliation.
He was the first Indigenous Australian to be knighted in 1972.
"He (dad Claude) never mentioned he played with either of them," Terry revealed.
The trio were pictured with the 1931 premiership trophy while playing for the Dennis Football Club in the Northcote region of Melbourne.
Sir Doug Nicholls played 54 games for Fitzroy, while Smith was a four-time premiership player at Melbourne and six-time premiership coach with the Demons.
Claude and brother Eddie trained at Collingwood,
"Money was so tight they only one had one pair of boots between them, but as they played in different age groups, apart from that photo, they never played at the same time and were therefore able to use the same pair of boots."
Richmond and Essendon will play the traditional highlight of the Sir Doug Nicholls Round with their annual Dreamtime at the 'G on Saturday night.
