Highly respected North Albury captain George Godde will play his 100th senior match away to Yarrawonga on Saturday in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
Godde played a leading role in the Hoppers snapping a 21-match losing streak against Wodonga Raiders a fortnight ago.
The club followed that up with a gritty 15-point loss to Lavington last week.
North had lost its first four games by an average margin of 124 points, but after an honesty meeting with then coach Luke Norman and the players days before Raiders, the club has rebounded.
Norman stepped down after that incredible win with growing work commitments, with president Tony Burns admitting the club had lost a good mate.
New co-coaches Clint Gilson and Corey Lambert have tweaked a number of areas.
"We've looked at areas we could work on that would make us more competitive for longer and in football you've got to get your defence right and that's a key focus," Lambert revealed.
