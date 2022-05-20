The Border Mail
North Albury captain George Godde to play 100th game against Yarrawonga

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated May 20 2022 - 2:59am, first published 1:59am
North captain George Godde (left) shows the determination he's carried through his 99-game career and he will reach the ton away to Yarrawonga.

Highly respected North Albury captain George Godde will play his 100th senior match away to Yarrawonga on Saturday in the Ovens and Murray Football League.

Sports Journalist

