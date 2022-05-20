AN ICONIC Albury watering hole is celebrating the end of an almost year-long makeover this weekend.
Brady's Railway Hotel will honour the completion of its renovations with a family fun day for patrons on Saturday.
Brady's Railway Hotel general manager and licensee Graeme Meredith said the extensive renovations occurred throughout the past 11 months.
"We've renovated every area of the hotel apart from the front bar," he said.
"The bistro has been opened up which means we can fit more people but we've also created a casual and relaxed atmosphere with a fireplace in the middle.
"We've got a new kids' playground that you can just about see from Monument Hill of Eastern View Hill!"
Mr Meredith said the renovation was done to bring the hotel up to date for patrons.
"It's been like an episode of The Block here for a while!" Mr Meredith said.
"Hopefully it will work out as well for us and all of our customers."
Saturday's family fun day features live music and child-friendly activities including free showbags and face painting; children also eat free.
The party starts at 11am.
