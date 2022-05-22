Force in 'crisis' with 51 police off work in Wodonga, Wangaratta

The police union has blasted Victoria Police command as more than 50 North East officers remain off work.
The Wangaratta and Wodonga stations, and smaller stations in surrounding areas, have been decimated by staff shortages with 51 officers on sick leave, light duties and parental leave.
One former officer said stress was a big factor in the shortage, which has led to blowouts in response times and some jobs not being attended at all.
Police Association boss Wayne Gatt said the situation was severely impacting the ability of police to respond to incidents in the Wodonga and Wangaratta regions, but was also impacting officers' health and wellbeing.
He said Chief Commissioner Shane Patton visited the Wodonga station in January and spoke directly to officers.
"They expressed, quite emotively, their concerns about this issue," he said.
"Nearly half a year has passed and the situation is no better than it was back then, it's only getting worse.
"It's having a devastating impact on our capacity to deliver services to the community, on crime, and also on the health and wellbeing of members."
One former officer said spirits were low amongst their former colleagues.
"When you can't put a divisional van and highway patrol cars on the road due to a lack of staff, that's a massive concern," they said.
Sergeant Gatt said management wasn't listening.
"Our members are starting to have a crisis of confidence that our leadership can act swiftly and listen to their concerns," he said.
"The longer we leave those numbers dwindling without any support, the more we'll fall away.
"Having one divisional van in Wodonga more often than not simply doesn't cut it.
"Enough is enough."
She said six officers had been temporarily deployed to the Wodonga and Wangaratta police station last week to backfill vacant positions.
"This will ensure we have sufficient police officers both at stations and out on the road in divisional vans, responding to incidents as they occur across Wodonga and Wangaratta," Superintendent Arbuthnot said.
"At peak times such as the upcoming snow season, further police officers will be temporarily deployed across our region to keep the community and visitors to the region safe.
"We care about our police officers and will continue to support those who have taken unplanned leave.
"Their health and wellbeing is paramount and we'll continue to work with them to get them back to work as soon as they are able to."
Three sergeants recently joined Wodonga and one will start soon in Wangaratta.
