The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Force in 'crisis' with 51 police off work in Wodonga, Wangaratta

By Blair Thomson
Updated May 22 2022 - 9:02pm, first published 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NUMBERS GAME: Chief Commissioner Shane Patton during a visit to the North East in January. Concerns were raised about dire police numbers at the time, but the union says nothing has been done.

The police union has blasted Victoria Police command as more than 50 North East officers remain off work.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.