Greater Hume Council has appointed a new general manager to take over from Steve Pinnuck in July.
Mr Pinnuck announced his retirement in June after nearly 25 years in the job, and council has announced Evelyn Arnold will take over the role from July this year.
Ms Arnold said she was "excited" to accept the council's offer for the position and start working.
"I feel very honoured and privileged that council has put their faith in me to come and lead the team and I really now can't wait to be there, set myself up in the community and get to work," she said.
Ms Arnold and her family will relocate to Holbrook from the Shire of Southern Grampians in western Victoria.
"It just came up as a really good opportunity and it looked like a great little place to move my family to and progress my career," she said.
Greater Hume mayor Cr Tony Quinn said that whilst Greater Hume Council will be Evelyn's first appointment to a General Manager/CEO role, Evelyn has significant senior management experience in Local Government and had beat a very strong field of applicants for the position.
"We are delighted to be welcoming Evelyn to Greater Hume Council and are confident in her ability to deliver on Council's ambitious Council growth plans and community expectations," he said.
Council's Director Corporate and Community Services David Smith will act as General Manager from July 2 until Ms Arnold's commencement on July 11.
University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. Cameron Thompson Scholarship recipient 2019. Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism recipient 2018.
