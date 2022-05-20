The Border Mail
Border residents with disabilities share their stories in 'powerful' show

Victoria Ellis
By Victoria Ellis
Updated May 20 2022 - 9:24am, first published 9:00am
ROLLING THROUGH GOALS: Border resident Kate Fiedler will perform in the This Is My Brave production to share her experiences as a person who uses a wheelchair, as part of a submission to the disability Royal Commission. Picture: SUPPLIED

Eight Border residents with disabilities will be sharing their stories with an audience on Sunday, as they take to the stage as part of a submission to the Royal Commission into Violence, Abuse, Neglect and Exploitation of People with Disability.

Reporter

University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. Cameron Thompson Scholarship recipient 2019. Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism recipient 2018.

