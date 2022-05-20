One of the league's best rivalries of the past 40 years resumes in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.
"Yeah, it's a big grudge match, there seems to be a bit more meaning in the game," stand-in captain Chris Annett suggested.
Lavington joined the O and M in 1979 and played the first of six grand finals against the Tigers in 1982.
The newcomers lost that one and, unfortunately, it's been a common theme with Lavington winning only one decider when it's played Albury (1983).
"The rivalry is so strong because of everything that's happened in the past, all the close games, all the finals you play against each other and even back in juniors, it was pretty big," Annett added.
Annett played in the most recent grand final losses in 2015 and '16.
The Panthers will look to celebrate popular midfielder Tom Hargreave's 150th.
"Last week was probably the youngest list I've ever played with, we had 'Dicko (Brant Dickson), 'Garlo (captain Luke Garland), Tommy out, that's probably 400 to 500 games," Annett explained.
Meanwhile, Fletcher Hart and Max Byrne will debut for the Tigers.
