The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Border health officials have criticised a call to divide services

TH
By Ted Howes
May 20 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
UNITED VOICE: The rally at Wodonga on May 15 which drew more than 1000 people called for a new single site hospital for the region.

Border health officials have slammed member for Farrer Sussan Ley's support to divide services between NSW and Victoria saying it defies community wishes to unite for better health services.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TH

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.