"But my personal view is that this is not working and when you've got one of the parties to that agreement not actually wanting to run the hospital, clearly because they haven't provided any details of what the next steps should be, when we all know there's more work to be done, and when they haven't provided any money in their budget, absolutely the best possible result needs to be a new hospital and it needs to be supported by everybody on the border and we need to work together and we're not getting that from Victoria," Ms Ley said.

