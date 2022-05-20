Shane Butler will make history this weekend when he plays his 200th game for the Murray Magpies.
Butler becomes only the third player in the club's existence to reach the milestone and now has the all-time record in his sights.
Advertisement
Jamie Beattie and Scott Zurek sit jointly on 217 games and with 43-year-old Butler keen to play on in 2023, he looks set to reach the top of the tree.
"I didn't think I'd ever get here at my age and with COVID," Butler said.
"It's something I strove for, to get to 200 and see what happens after that.
"I still love it and I'll keep playing until I can't get a kick any more.
"I'm a life member already so I'll probably have a crack at the record now."
Butler, who joined the Magpies from Thurgoona in 2008, has played an estimated 40 senior matches for the club with the rest in reserves.
He last tasted victory in 2018 but watched the seniors win away to Lockhart on Saturday.
"I had an opportunity to play in that side," Butler revealed.
"They wanted me to play seniors, it was me or another guy, but I said 'no, put the other guy in.'
"I didn't reckon I'd get through the whole game and I didn't want to be that old fella running around.
"I would probably make the same decision again.
"The bloke who went in was 23 and it was better for the team to have him out there."
ALSO IN SPORT:
Butler, who's on the committee this year, has worked in the canteen and on the gate but his career highlight has been playing alongside son Zach, who's now 21.
"I've spoken to other people my age and they would love to have done that," Butler said.
Advertisement
"I'm a bit hard on him, I tell him what he did wrong or what he could do better after the game.
"Like all kids, he doesn't listen, but it's all in good fun."
The father-of-four has never been tempted to play elsewhere, despite the Magpies' long winless streak.
"The age I was at, I didn't want to start afresh, this is where I wanted to be," Butler said.
"I got to 100 games and then 150 and I've been offered to go to other places, they say 'come here, you'll win a premiership' but I actually like it here.
Advertisement
"The friendships I've made here, with team-mates and the opposition, you come to the ground and most people know you.
"They go 'oh, not you again, haven't you retired?'
"I'm still fairly fit so I'll keep going until my body won't let me any more."
Magpies president Ted Miller paid tribute to Butler.
"He's been a loyal servant and he's great to have around the club," Miller said.
"Everyone loves 'Beetle' and reaching this milestone, it honestly couldn't happen to a better bloke."
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.