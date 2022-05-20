Man threatens to bring gun to Albury bank over dispute, court told

An agitated customer accused of threatening to bring a gun into an Albury bank has been bailed.
Matthew Daniel, 29, faced Albury Local Court on Thursday following his arrest the previous day.
It's alleged he attempted to stalk or intimidate a Commonwealth Bank worker at the Dean Street branch on Tuesday.
The court heard Daniel, who lives in public housing on Thurgoona Street, had been frustrated at an inability to prove his identity.
The court heard he had gone in and out of the branch and called staff "retards".
He allegedly called up the bank's customer service line between about 2.15pm and 2.45pm on Wednesday.
The court heard he had threatened to "bring a gun in and rob the place".
Police went to the branch and spoke to staff and arrested Daniel about 8.30pm.
It's alleged he had 58 tablets of prescription medication benzatropine in another name when he was arrested, and a knife.
He was charged with attempting to stalk or intimidate for Tuesday's incident, and using a carriage service to menace or harass for Wednesday's matters.
Lawyer Michelle MacDonald applied for bail, and said her client had mental health issues including PTSD, anxiety and depression.
Her client was pleading not guilty, she said, and was likely not to receive jail term on the charges if proven.
Police said he posed an unacceptable risk if bailed.
The court heard he was on parole.
Magistrate Mellisa Humphreys said the risk could be mitigated by Daniel reporting to police every day, seeking medical treatment, avoiding drugs and alcohol and staying away from the bank.
"I won't even go near the bank," Daniel said.
He was bailed and will return on July 6.
