Albury Thunder has a three-week break to reignite its season in Group Nine rugby league.
The Border club has successive byes with the next game at home against Wagga Kangaroos on Sunday, June 5.
The Thunder sits second-last with a one-three win-loss record.
It played powerhouses Tumut and Young in the first two rounds, falling by 16 and 36 points respectively.
But the home team bounced back with a thumping 46-6 win over long-time power club Southcity.
However, Temora toppled the visitors 22-4 last week.
Most tipsters have Young, Gundagai and Tumut as the top three, although the latter has started slowly with the same record as the Thunder.
Temora is undefeated, while Wagga Brothers has split its four matches, so Albury will need to topple the Roos in the first game back.
The Roos also have the one win, but from only three games.
Ty Fletcher's form at fullback has been a positive.
