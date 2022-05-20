Supercars driver David Reynolds revved up for shot at Winton win

Albury Supercar ace David Reynolds is having one of the best seasons of his career, posting a string of podium finishes and a pole position in the first four rounds of the 2022 season.
Reynolds heads to Winton this weekend for round 5, hoping the run of form continues.
"To win my home race would be huge for me," he said. "It hasn't been that kind to me in the past. I've set the fastest lap a few times but have struggled to qualify well to really challenge in Supercars.
"It's just a tricky track; you are constantly turning, braking and accelerating away, so you're asking a lot of the car and yourself ... it's like qualifying every lap."
Reynolds' Penrite Racing team acquired the services of ex-Red Bull engineer David Cauchi at the start of the year, and the results have been almost immediate.
"Cauchi came to the team and has moved things in the right direction. He brings new levels of experience, enthusiasm and knowledge which has dragged everyone along and up," Reynolds said.
"Last year we were building parts, but it has seemed to come together much quicker this year.
"It matters so much to me, the team and our sponsors that we're up there. It's a really good feeling to have that again."
This weekend's three races present a big opportunity for the 36-year-old racer to push into the top five in the championship if the team can maintain it's consistency. He's currently seventh, but only a handful of points away from DJR's Will Davidson in third.
The 2017 Bathurst champion knows the Winton circuit well, having done many laps there as a junior and then coming through the ranks to finally being one of the best in the nation's highest category, Supercars, where he is a multiple race winner and pole sitter.
Reynolds has proven he has the pace to win races this year. There will be a huge contingent of locals watching on this weekend, and they have a good chance of seeing him breakthrough for a historic hometown win.
The Supercars will hit the track on Saturday morning for practice and have one 36-lap race that afternoon, followed by two on Sunday.
