Wodonga and Murray Bushrangers' Ollie Hollands to represent Australia

Andrew Moir
Updated May 20 2022 - 4:42am, first published 4:16am
Ollie Hollands debuted for Wodonga in last year's final game before Covid forced the season to be abandoned, but he will represent Australia this weekend.

Wodonga's Ollie Hollands will play for Australia on Saturday.

Sports Journalist

