Wodonga's Ollie Hollands will play for Australia on Saturday.
The AFL Academy team will face Collingwood VFL at Frankston.
Thirty players were originally announced in the 2022 AFL Academy last December, with a further four players since added to the squad.
This is the 25th annual intake of the AFL Academy, with this year's squad including a selection of the best 18-year-olds across the country, who will be eligible for the 2022 AFL Draft, and nine 17-year-olds eligible for next year's AFL Draft.
The players selected in the AFL Academy have participated in an accelerated Australian Football and personal development program, established to best prepare them for elite competitions.
That included a high-performance training camp that was held in April.
The AFL Academy match against Collingwood VFL will feature only the 25 top-age players in the 2022 AFL Academy.
The squad had a training session at the home of Essendon Football Club yesterday afternoon, with a jumper presentation at night.
National Academy Manager and Coach Tarkyn Lockyer said Saturday's match would showcase the elite talent within the AFL Academy.
"The players selected in the 2022 AFL Academy represent the future of the AFL and have been selected as recognition for their football potential," Lockyer explained of the talented youngsters.
"Selection into the squad is great recognition ... and continues to highlight the AFL as the first-choice sport for our most talented athletes."
The match starts at 3pm.
