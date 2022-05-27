Nearby residents of a proposed Wodonga housing estate believe traffic and environmental aspects have been overlooked to rush the development through.
Graeme Ware, John Galea, Ross Black and Bob Moodie are neighbours on Huon Creek Road and understand the need to grow the area, but don't agree with the way it has been handled.
Advertisement
Melbourne-based Human Habitats received development approval to build Connaught Estate in December 2021, but it went under the radar to those close by.
The neighbours revealed that no residents along the road had received notice from Wodonga Council about the development application.
"The council process allows them to proceed from greenfields to a fully developed housing estate without any consultation by affected parties, and any right of appeal," Mr Ware said.
"It all seems to be handled by a couple of officers within the council structure.
"We are advised that unless there are at least five formal complaints with regard to the proposal it will not be raised to the attention of the elected council at all. There is not provision to protest or complain so it can never trigger a review by the council's elected members."
Mr Galea approached the council and was told mail addressed to Huon Creek Road was lost. He and Mr Black eventually received notification, but Mr Ware didn't.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Wodonga Council planning and infrastructure director Leon Schulz said plans were on public display in July 2020 and October 2021 and approved in line with legislative processes.
The homeowners said the estate's proposed entry was a concern, with a t-intersection to be built on a sweeping bend, where the sun limited visibility in both directions.
"Instead of coming out at Huon Creek Road, our suggestion is to direct traffic to Arwon Road, which is perhaps 40 metres away," Mr Ware said.
Mr Ware said the deteriorating Huon Creek must also must be addressed, with a three-kilometre stretch "wrecked" by silt in the past five years, which he puts down to the development of nearby Huon Park Estate.
"The infrastructure was filled with silt within months of the project starting and has never been maintained. It has only pushed the problem downstream, killed off the aquatic environment and reduced the creek's surge capacity," he said.
"Attempts by council to clean out the drains have, at their own admission, been well short of ideal as they can't get the required fall into the creek as its floor is now well above original levels."
Mr Schulz said a planning permit is under consideration by council to further assess the entry intersection and storm water flows.
"A traffic impact assessment report was developed to ensure the entry intersection to the estate would perform safely," he said.
Advertisement
"The development plan - which included consultation with the North East Catchment Management Authority and other agencies - determined that water flow in Huon Creek could meet required standards."
NECMA has approved work to clear drains along the creek, but Mr Ware said it didn't address the problem.
"The creek itself is compromised. Its capacity to carry flow is hugely diminished," he added.
Human Habitats was contacted for comment.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.