A month ago, Myrtleford would have started clear favourites in this game on Saturday, but the continued improvement in the Bulldogs, the naming of North Melbourne's VFL best and fairest Harry Jones and classy on-baller Alex Smout (returning from an ankle problem on Anzac Day) and the absence of the Saints' best player in the gutsy loss to Wangaratta in Matt Munro has evened the ledger.