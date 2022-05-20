Wodonga captain Ollie Greenhill admits he's learnt how to become a better leader as the club's resurgence continues in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
Greenhill is in his second season as skipper after helping the club take its first step towards returning as a competitive force last year.
"I reckon I put too much pressure on myself at times, you always want to be playing well and at times I wasn't," he admitted.
"You've got your own game to worry about, but you've got to worry about what the team is doing as well.
"This year, I've enjoyed it more and relaxed a bit more this time."
Greenhill, who turned 24 earlier this month, led the club to one of its best recent wins with a 27-point upset of Wangaratta Rovers.
Coach Jordan Taylor felt the previous round's loss to emerging power Yarrawonga by 17 points was the club's best four-quarter display of the year and the home club gained even greater momentum against the Hawks.
"The difference between the two games was probably the consistency in effort, we played pretty close to four quarters against Rovers, but we did have a lapse in that third quarter against Yarrawonga,' he explained.
A month ago, Myrtleford would have started clear favourites in this game on Saturday, but the continued improvement in the Bulldogs, the naming of North Melbourne's VFL best and fairest Harry Jones and classy on-baller Alex Smout (returning from an ankle problem on Anzac Day) and the absence of the Saints' best player in the gutsy loss to Wangaratta in Matt Munro has evened the ledger.
The Saints gained a lot of admirers with their performance against the Pies and given a host of their profile players, including Matt Dussin, Simon Curtis and Dawson Simpson, could go to another level, they will tale tremendous confidence into snaring a top three spot.
However, Wodonga has named its best team for many years
There's genuine A grade talent in Smout, Jones, Angus Baker and Josh Clayton.
The latter played AFL and 100 VFL games, but joined the club full-time this year after a handful of games in 2021.
"It's a bit different being here full-time, he's been huge this year, he takes the game on and has been enormous," Greenhill praised.
Myrtleford is one of four teams, along with Corowa-Rutherglen, Wangaratta Rovers and Lavington on three wins and three losses, while the Bulldogs trail by four points.
The Saints have made a number of changes with courageous defender Nathan Laracy returning to seniors.
