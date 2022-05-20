Wodonga Little Athletics Centre is running a winter season for the first time.
With many schools and local districts holding their athletic carnivals in what is traditionally the off-season for Little Athletics, many athletes in the region are requesting more track time.
Advertisement
Staff at WLAC realised there was a need to support junior athletes, help them reach their full potential at local carnivals and keep up their training ahead of the summer season.
"With competitive sport back into full swing in the region, we knew there were athletes who felt that they had not had enough time on the track this season due to the restrictions placed on them late last year," a statement said.
ALSO IN SPORT:
"It was up to Wodonga to facilitate this for them.
"With the Commonwealth Games around the corner, it is time to channel your inner athletes and get out and move in winter."
Sessions are held from 9.45am on Sunday at Pat Parker Athletics Track.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.