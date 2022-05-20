The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Corowa-Rutherglen's Jarryd Hatton loving footy after starring in cricket

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated May 20 2022 - 10:08am, first published 5:47am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HAPPY DAYS: Corowa-Rutherglen's Jarryd Hatton works with Tom Davies 10, at Boys To The Bush and the youngster was only to happy to join in the fun. Picture: ASH SMITH

Corowa-Rutherglen defender Jarryd Hatton admits he's loving his football after cricket commitments robbed him of a handful of years. ahead of round seven in the Ovens and Murray Football League.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.