Corowa-Rutherglen defender Jarryd Hatton admits he's loving his football after cricket commitments robbed him of a handful of years. ahead of round seven in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
Hatton is the fastest bowler in Riverina cricket and has played overseas, Sydney and Canberra, as well as coaching Corowa last season.
He was quizzed if cricket is still his number one priority.
"Absolutely, but I've always loved footy, I've been around it my whole life," he declared.
"My dad (Darren) is a life member at Rutherglen and we were a footy-oriented family, we've been going to the footy club in winter since we were born, my two brothers and I."
Hatton actually played a senior game with Corowa-Rutherglen when he came across to play under 18s for the neighbouring club in 2012.
A decade later, he's back after combining the sport with his beloved cricket.
"When I went up to the (ACT-NSW Country) Comets, they weren't really big on me playing a winter sport," he explained.
"I've missed three of four years all up on footy, so it's something I've missed."
At 28, Hatton decided he wanted to give the region's top football league another crack.
"'Germo' (coach and former AFL assistant Peter German) was a major reason why I came, he's taught me so much about the game, although I've got a long way to go," he offered.
"He's got me into a defensive role, which I'm enjoying, he's (German) really proactive with his feedback.
"I'm loving footy, I love being at the club, it's very similar to Rutherglen how it's driven around the community.
"The club's going in the right direction under Pete and others who also do a copious amount of work."
Hatton featured in the club's best last week, but admits he can work on areas.
'I'm a lot stronger in my legs and core than I am in my upper body," he revealed.
"I wouldn't say I've been exposed, but I'd like to get stronger up top."
The Roos face a crackerjack away clash against Wangaratta Rovers in round seven on Saturday.
The pair is sandwiched with a host of other teams in battling for a top five finish.
The Roos have named Hayden Filliponi after he was coughing up blood on the ground after a heavy hit against the Pigeons, while Rovers will debut teenager Darcy Wilson, the son of former O and M captain Mick.
The Hawks have named exciting youngster Brayden George, who kicked five on debut against the Roos last year, while team-mate and ruck Shane Gaston will play his 200th game.
