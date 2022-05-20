Wodonga Raiders' young gun Max Beattie says the club showed its improved application in last week's loss to Albury in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
It came on the back of a poor loss to North Albury.
"Yeah, I think it was," he replied when quizzed if the team was complacent against the winless North.
"We just expected we'd go out and win, North Albury's struggled the last couple of years and they came out and gave us a wake-up call, which is probably why we came out with a lot more intensity."
Raiders host Wangaratta on Saturday,
