The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Wodonga Raiders show greater intensity after shock loss

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated May 20 2022 - 7:07am, first published 6:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Max Beattie tackles Rovers' Dylan Stone.

Wodonga Raiders' young gun Max Beattie says the club showed its improved application in last week's loss to Albury in the Ovens and Murray Football League.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.