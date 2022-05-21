A RECENTLY built Albury house in a district renowned for its older style of architecture has sold at auction for well above the median price for the area.
Advertisement
The four-bedroom house on Anna Court sold under the hammer for $564,000 on Saturday morning with a crowd of 20 watching on.
Agent Nigel Horne said four people registered as bidders but only two locked horns to get the price above the half million mark.
"I always knew that it would sell on the day because of the style of it," Mr Horne said. "It's only eight years old and was built by Peter Bowen, so it's well constructed.
"The final result was not ridiculously high but it's certainly not low. The North Albury median price is $351,250 - this is well above that.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"This is a much better property than the majority in North Albury. The reason it's so far above the median is that a lot of properties in the area are of the older style whereas this one is more modern."
The house sits among other older homes in a quiet cul-de-sac with nearby schools, bus stops, parks and bicycle paths.
It has a large undercover barbecue area, ducted cooling and heating, a galley-style kitchen with modern appliances, double garage, a garden shed and a water tank.
Another Albury property at Berry Street was passed in and sold later for an undisclosed sum. Agent Kristian Hopwood, of Stean Nicholls, said the 1950s house was on an elevated position with city views but close to the CBD.
It has four bedrooms, two bathrooms, a double garage and workshop, cellar, split system heating and cooling, a fireplace and a swimming pool.
Mr Hopwood said a larger property at Alpine Street, Thurgoona, sold under the hammer for $1,110,000. The architecturally designed four-bedroom, three-bathroom home was billed as being "eco-friendly" with a 7.7-star energy rating.
He said the design incorporates principles of "solar passive design, cross-ventilation, and thermal mass".
Central to the 1000 square metre home is an open plan kitchen, living and dining areas with polished concrete floors with hydronic heating.
He said north facing glass doors allow plenty of light, and there is an inground mineral saltwater pool.
Meanwhile, a massive six-bedroom home at Glenroy with three bathrooms and car accommodation for three cars, was passed in and sold later for an undisclosed amount.
Advertisement
The 4723 square metre property on Daniel Street, a five-minute drive to Albury and Lavington CBDs, has a fireplace in a family room which an open plan kitchen and dining area. The front area has views to the hills.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.