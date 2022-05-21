Wangaratta Rovers leap-frogged Corowa-Rutherglen with a 38-point victory at W. J. Findlay Oval on Saturday.
The Roos led by a goal at half-time but, having seen Bill Hansen stretchered off with a knee injury in the first quarter, they couldn't stay with the home team late on.
Daryn Cresswell's side had a measure of control by the final break and it was one-way traffic after that, with the Hawks kicking 8.0 in the last quarter to win by 18.11 (119) to 11.15 (81) in Shane Gaston's 200th game for the club.
"I was pleased with the way we adjusted and opened the game up in the second half," Cresswell said.
"We played very narrow and very skinny early but we changed lanes a bit more in the second half and got our runners into some space.
"That's our strength and that's how we got hold of the game, going a bit more direct into (Tom) Boyd."
Roos coach Peter German was left to reflect on how the game got away from his side.
"It was a game of two halves," he said.
"Our first half was really good, we were sharp, we made good decisions and defended really well.
"But errors became a bit costly and put us on the back foot a bit.
"They put our defenders under pressure and we started making some of those errors.
"We always knew our height was going to be an issue with no Kuschert or Bradtke so we've sometimes got to run the gauntlet a bit without a complete team."
More to follow.
