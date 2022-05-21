The Border Mail
Wangaratta Rovers run over the top of Corowa-Rutherglen to win by 38 points

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated May 21 2022 - 7:59am, first published 7:30am
Sam Murray keeps Corowa-Rutherglen's Hayden Filliponi at bay. Picture: JAMES WILTSHIRE

Wangaratta Rovers leap-frogged Corowa-Rutherglen with a 38-point victory at W. J. Findlay Oval on Saturday.

Sports Journalist

