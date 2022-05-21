Myrtleford posted one of its biggest final quarter fightbacks to stun Wodonga in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.
The Saints trailed by 25 points and had kicked only five goals, but rattled off nine to two in a 14.13 (97) to 12.5 (77) win.
Advertisement
And Myrtleford won without at least a third of its side, including profile players Matt Munro (pneumonia) and Kurt Aylett (leg).
"We hadn't played our best footy and they were dictating, especially around the stoppages, they were getting a spare behind the ball and created a lot of run out the back, so once we could figure out in the midfield that we had to find a body, they were pushing us in and getting the ball on the outside," Simpson explained of the team's battles in the first three terms.
The Saints had four players with two goals apiece, while Wodonga's Alex Smout kicked three.
Myrtleford on-baller Sam Martyn was best on ground.
IN OTHER NEWS:
More to follow.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.