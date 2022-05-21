The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Myrtleford comes from 25 points down at three-quarter time to beat Wodonga

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated May 21 2022 - 9:10am, first published 8:53am
Myrtleford's Sam Martyn (centre, nearest ball) was superb in the club's stunning final quarter fightback against Wodonga.

Myrtleford posted one of its biggest final quarter fightbacks to stun Wodonga in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.

Sports Journalist

