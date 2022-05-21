The Border Mail

Emma Clements scores a hat-trick for Albury-Wodonga Steamers against Leeton

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated May 21 2022 - 10:19am, first published 9:00am
Emma Clements races clear in the win against Leeton. Picture: ASH SMITH

Three tries from Emma Clements helped the Albury-Wodonga Steamers to their first win of the season on Saturday.

