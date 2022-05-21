Wangaratta's three power forwards kicked 21 goals in the 161-point hiding of Wodonga Raiders in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.
Coach Ben Reid booted nine, Callum Moore eight and Michael Newton four in the 30.15 (195) to 4.10 (34) win.
"It was a four-quarter performance, we had a focus going into another week off that we would not leave anything out there," Reid said.
Gun midfielder Joe Richards made a successful return from a hamstring complaint.
