Pies' Ben Reid, Callum Moore kick nine and eight goals against Raiders

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated May 21 2022 - 9:41am, first published 9:29am
Wangaratta coach Ben Reid blasted nine goals in the thumping win over Wodonga Raiders.

Wangaratta's three power forwards kicked 21 goals in the 161-point hiding of Wodonga Raiders in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.

