Ley to hold Farrer, Haines looking good to retain seat of Indi

Independent Helen Haines appears to be in the box seat to retain the seat of Indi.
If current trends continue, Dr Haines looks set to increase her margin by about 7 per cent.
Advertisement
With a total of almost 35,000 votes counted, Dr Haines has 39.7 per cent of the vote, with Liberal candidate Ross Lyman on 30.2 per cent of the vote, reflecting a swing against the Liberals of 4 to 5 per cent.
With around 37,000 votes now counted in Farrer, Sussan Ley has 50.3 per cent of the vote, with the next best Labor's Darren Cameron on 18.37 per cent.
Ms Ley has held the seat of Farrer since 2001, and has been Minister for the Environment since 2019.
Greens candidate Eli Davern 9.35 per cent of the vote, a swing towards the Greens of about 4 per cent.
UPDATES TO COME
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.